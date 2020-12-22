Peek-A-Boo: Awwdorable Golden Retriever Pup Emerging From Hollow Pumpkin Is Too Cute

Halloween is long gone but this golden retriever pup knows very well how to make the best use of a huge hollowed pumpkin.
In this viral video posted on the Instagram account "Golden Retrievers", a pet owner can be seen opening the lid of the empty pumpkin from where an adorable pup peeps out and looks around excitedly after its little escapade inside the squash.
With more than 63,822 views, netizens are enjoying the chance to have a laugh while watching this video on loop.
One user tagged someone and wrote, “This is what I should have had with the huge pumpkin you got me.”
