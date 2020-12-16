Impawster Attack: Golden Retriever Confused by Furry Puppy Slippers

A 12-second video posted on Molly The Golden Retriever's Instagram page has gone viral, getting more than 66,950 likes.
The clip shows Molly looking perplexed as she’s confronted by a pair of furry dog-shaped “impawster” slippers worn by her owner. Her cute reaction, together with some amusing narration, is making people go “(p)awww” around the world.
One user commented: “OMG amazing. I think you should gnaw on those imposters!” while another wrote: “Do a full investigation, Molly.”
