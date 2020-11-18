Aqua Aerobics for Doggos: This Happy Pooch Splashing Water Will Make You Want to Take a Dip

A 39-second video clip of a dog beating the heat by splashing around in water at full speed is making netizens cheer up and has gone viral with over 53.8K views.
Posted under the Twitter handle of The Feel Good Page , the video is aptly captioned, "I want to be this happy".
One netizen commented, "That will be me after we all get this vaccine and life can be normal again". Another wrote, "He is making his own whirlpool".
"Throw in a load of laundry and some detergent", one said.
I want to be this happy pic.twitter.com/SvortiEC5E— The Feel Good Page ❤️ (@akkitwts) November 17, 2020
