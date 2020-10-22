Awwdorable Baby Jumbo Side-Kicks Man Trying to Take Selfie

A man trying to take a selfie with a cute baby elephant was in for a shock when he got a little surprise from him – a kick on his butt.
Giving a good laugh-out-loud moment to viewers, the video clip shows the man and the baby elephant standing next to each other. As the man tries to get into the right frame for a selfie, the little elephant reacts by giving a side-kick, leaving people all around bursting into laughter.
Posted on the Instagram page of naturalbrio, the video has received over 142,307 views and has aptly been captioned, “Elephant prank”.
One netizen commented, “Sweet elephants, he totally knew what he was doing. At the end you can see him smile”.
