Naughty Baby Rhino Teasing a Giraffe Gets Kicked

A six-second video of a naughty baby rhino trying to be playful with a giraffe has gone viral on social media, with over 11.1K views and 150 retweets.
Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda sparked off a discussion by posting this video and writing, “The kick that the rhinoceros will remember for life... Do you know that a giraffe can kick in any direction? And can you guess which animal has the strongest kick in the world?”
While a netizen guessed, “Kangaroo has the strongest kick I think”, another wrote, “I guess it’s Ostrich”.
Another commented, “lol… I think this one was gentle! I have seen the Nat Geo footage in which a pride of lions was trying to bring down a fully grown giraffe and giraffe was kicking the lions ruthlessly!”
The kick that the rhinoceros will remember for life...— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) October 22, 2020
Do you know that a giraffe can kick in any direction?
And can u guess which animal has the strongest kick in the world? No google please. pic.twitter.com/tHjX7WsiQh
