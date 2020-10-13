Blessed By Freddie Mercury? Dog Plays Piano, Sings When Home Alone

An adorable video of a little doggie playing a piano and singing its heart out is making the rounds on social media.
The video shows the dog hit high notes like a pro, while playing the piano. Some people commented on the video, saying the dog seems to be blessed by late singer Freddie Mercury, the front-man for the iconic rock band “Queen”.
The Netherlands-based Twitter user captioned the video revealing that the beagle owners were not at home when it decided to practice its vocals.
When the owners aren’t home, the dog’s singing and playing the piano.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/qL7Fz2522M— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) October 11, 2020
