Golden Retriever Rescues Little Fish From Dying

Adding to the pool of adorable dog videos on Twitter, a snippet of a golden retriever coming to the rescue of a tiny fish just at the right time to save it from dying has surfaced on the social media platform.
The video shows the doggo carrying a fish, which was caught and placed along a different dead fish in a tub, back into a pond-like structure after realising that it was still alive and moving for help.
After finding itself back in the water, the fish begins to swim as the cute retriever watches it.
Doggo sees fish is still kicking, so he let's it go pic.twitter.com/iYxFJEOjSn— Back To Nature (@backt0nature) September 26, 2020
