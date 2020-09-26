Battle of Waterloo in Animal Kingdom: United Buffaloes Outgun the Lions’ Pride

We may have seen lions making buffaloes run for their life. But what if the reverse happens? This 1.04-minute video which has gone viral shows a herd of buffaloes running towards the relaxing lions and will leave you splitting your sides.
A pride of lions can be seen basking in the sun when suddenly the buffaloes begin charging them, making the lazy lions panic and run for their life.
Praising the power of unity, one user commented, "Looks like the scene from Lion King," another wrote, "Love this herd. Attitude".
Battle of Waterloo for lions...— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 25, 2020
United buffalo heard outgunning the lions' pride.
( Shared by Erik Solheim) pic.twitter.com/6qRpBRIsxe
