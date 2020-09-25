'I'd Say It's a Shocker But Well, It Is 2020': Moose Runs on Water

Adding to the list of random and shocking events of this year, a Moose video has gone viral on social media.
The Moose is the largest and heaviest member of the deer family; the males shed their distinctive antlers once every year.
In this amusing video, some speedboat riders managed to capture a moose running swiftly like a horse – but on water. The location where the video was recorded has not been revealed by the Twitter handle @backtonature that posted the snippet.
Netizens commenting on the eye-popping video hilariously wrote that anything is possible in 2020.
Take a look at the video.
Just a moose running across water pic.twitter.com/1hwoHdurD2— Back To Nature (@backt0nature) September 25, 2020
