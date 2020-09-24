Cute Retriever Puppy Chews His Friend, Making Everyone Smile in a Big Way

A six-second video clip posted on Instagram is going viral, with over 99,630 views within 24 hours of being posted.
Call it a new style of waking up or a new chewy to play with, this cute puppy can be seen pulling the ears of another pup who is fast asleep at a park. After trying for a while to wake him up, this pup gives up.
Captioned as “Nom-Nom”, the video is of two puppies - Luke and Julieta Goldador, which has been reposted by the Instagram handle Retriever Puppies and has already been commented on 240 times.
One user wrote, “He just want to sleep in peace,” while another commented, “Aw, so tasty.”
