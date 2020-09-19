Watch: Helium Balloons Explode Injuring 30 as BJP Workers Celebrate PM Modi's Birthday in Tamil Nadu

At least 30 political workers from India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sustained minor injuries after an explosion at an event in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. The event was organised to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on Thursday.
In the video, party members can be seen posing with a local leader wearing a large heavy garland for a group picture. However, with crackers and fireworks being let off in the background, the sparks reacted with the helium in the balloons which exploded near the celebrating party workers.
The video of the incident, tweeted by news agency Asian News International (ANI) on Saturday morning, has been going viral on the social media platforms.
#WATCH Tamil Nadu: More than 30 BJP workers sustained minor injuries as helium balloons exploded during PM Modi's birthday celebrations on 17 September, in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/DnDIkx35YS— ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2020
