'I Value Our Kind, Friendly Relations': Putin Wishes Indian PM Modi Happy Birthday

"It is hard to overestimate your personal contribution to the strengthening of the special and privileged strategic partnership between our countries. I value the kind, friendly relations that have developed between us. I look forward to continue constructive dialogue with you and work closely together on topical issues of the bilateral and international agenda," Putin said in a congratulatory message, distributed by the Russian Embassy in India.
The Russian leader noted that India was "successfully moving along the path of socio-economic, scientific and technical development" under Modi's leadership.
Putin wished the Indian prime minister "good health, happiness, well-being and every success."
