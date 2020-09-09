Watch Paw-some Golden Retriever Puppy's Sneaky Ninja Attack on Daddy Doggo

This handsome golden retriever puppy has started its training early by practicing its attacking skills with its daddy. The sneaky puppy tip-toed towards the bigger dog in a not so subtle attack and launched onto daddy doggo. Well, the goofball still has to learn a thing or two about hiding and sneaking up!
the most unsuccessful sneak attack of all time— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) September 7, 2020
(jukin copyright management) pic.twitter.com/6DIVlwKXCJ
All comments
Show new comments (0)