Passerby Showers Lost Pup with Unconditional Love - Video

A video of a man helping a little dog shivering in the cold is going viral on social media.
In the video shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter shows a helpless dog curled up due to the cold. A man comes and removes his clothes and puts his sweater vest on the dog.
Those who have the least are always the ones that give the most....— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 3, 2020
This man with a heart of gold saw a sweet lost pup all curled up at a bus stop. Immediately he took off his vest and lovingly put it on the dog to help him stay warm. Shared💕 pic.twitter.com/uxZNwXO894
All comments
Show new comments (0)