Loyalist-Turned-Saviour: Dog Saves Drowning Grasshopper

A video of a dog saving a grasshopper is going viral on social media. The clip, which was reposted by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, shows that when the dog, chilling by a poolside, finds a grasshopper drowning, the sight immediately activated an instinct for the pup to save the life of the green insect.
The dog immediately reached out to the grasshopper floating in the water and carefully pulled it out from the pool using its jaws and placed it on the floor, before moving away.
The video has garnered over 21,000 views since being posted on social media.
Grasshopper saved from drowning. pic.twitter.com/tUUEb8fsUR— Earth's Beauty (@PhysicsAndAstr1) August 26, 2020
