Handsome Golden Retriever Chills With Best Friend Ducky

Have you ever seen a golden retrievers' cheesy smile? In this precious video, the handsome guy can be seen chilling with its best mate Duck in bed. The white feathered bird rests its beak on the golden goodboy's nose as he smiles from the core of his heart.
Good Evening from the Golden Retriever Channel. Barclay and Rudy say this is a duckie way to end the day. Trust this pair.— Golden Retriever Channel (@GoldretrieverUS) August 31, 2020
Snoozles💤😴😴💤#dogsoftwitter#ducksmakegreatpets#dogsarelove
(ducksmakegreatpets IG) pic.twitter.com/180WZu8uvy
