Peekaboo, I See You! Adorable Doggo Goes Undercover, Hides Under a Pile of Leaves

Is that just dry leaves in the corner? You, might as well look again, because it could hide a dog keeping an eye on you under there, like the dog in this viral video.
Because sometimes, going undercover is fun. pic.twitter.com/XmHPYm4I5w— Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) August 8, 2020
In the video, a person behind the camera can be seen going near the pile of dry leaves, wherein he sees a dog secretly looking at him. Even with just one eye out, netizens recognised the dog, who is internet-famous for her leaf jumps. Identified as DogNamedStella on Instagram, the doggo is popular for her love of dry leaves and jumping into them.
People have also shared a compilation of all of her most famous jumps.
All comments
Show new comments (0)