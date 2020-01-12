Stunning Natural Phenomenon of Water Flowing Upwards the Hillside Caught on Camera

A spiral-shaped column similar to a tornado can emerge near the edge of a cliff as a result of the interaction between water sprays and the wind, although this phenomenon is not very common.

A video taken by Samy Jacobsen and published by his sister Helen Waag on YouTube shows the incredible phenomenon of water flowing up the side of a 470-metre Beinisvørð cliff while forming a rare sea vortex.

