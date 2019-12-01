Insidious Ambush: Impish Magpie Pecks at Unsuspecting Cat's Tail

Chasing birds is quite natural for felines, but sometimes the tables are turned and cats can end up being the target of pursuits.

A YouTube video posted by ViralHog has captured a hilarious altercation between a Siamese cat and a magpie.

The two are seen bickering while warily watching each other from a distance. The corvid started circling around the feline - which obviously perplexed the furry critter. Once the cat was caught off guard, the magpie grabbed the kitty by its tail - to utmost discontent of the latter.

The sly birdie quickly ran away from the cat, making noises that eerily sounded like malevolent giggling.