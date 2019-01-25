South American Tapir Calf Frolics With Magpies

A recent clip from England's Chester Zoo features a young tapir kicking it into high gear after spotting a couple of birds at the edge of its enclosure.

Leaving mama tapir in the dust, the calf rushes the magpies and attempts to catch them off guard.

Unfortunately, just as the little one begins to play around, it also spots the adults departing the enclosure. Not to be left out of possible snacktime, the calf races to catch up, but ends up sliding into dad's rear end.