Back to School: Cute Cat Loves Everyday Backpack Riding

The kitten from the video is not an ordinary kitty, she feels responsible for her little hooman. The careful cat wakes up every morning to go to school with the child. However, the kitty decided not to overstress and chose the best way of getting to school - on the kid's backpack. She looks absolutely comfortable on the bag, not even attempting to jump off and perfectly balancing along the way. Although there are probably a lot of heavy books in the backpack, the additional weight in the form of the cat makes everything easier, because love doesn't weigh you down.
