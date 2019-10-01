Wake Up and Laugh: Netizens Puzzled Over Video Showing Man Getting Out of Bed 'Upside Down'

If waking up is a real challenge for you, watch this video and once you are tired of laughing, stand up and try to repeat what you just saw.

A video which was shared on Twitter recently shows a man and his usual morning routine: getting out of bed, drinking some water, going to the bathroom...But what is striking about it is that he is doing all this 'upside down'.

My sense of humor has been so corrupted by tik tok at this stage, I’m literally giving myself abs I’m laughing so hard at this pic.twitter.com/SSKFGhGHD2 — in all ferness 🌿 (@weekndatfernies) September 26, 2019

The trick is about putting the trousers on your head and a hoodie on your legs and being flexible enough not to get tangled while walking. ​

Within a couple of days, the video became viral, with viewers sharing their suggestions about how the man performed this trick.