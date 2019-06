When tensions begin to rise, everyone needs a level-headed friend by their side.

Luckily for this flustered Jack Russell terrier, not only does his canine companion have his back, he also is able to keep the pooch from getting physical in a Rumble Viral clip uploaded on June 20.

Despite the older dog’s attempts to get at the pooch on the other side of the gate, the younger puppy’s grip on the leash ultimately prevails in preventing an altercation - for now.