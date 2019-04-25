Look Both Ways: Pedestrian Learns Painful Traffic Lesson in Astrakhan

A 44-year-old pedestrian's impatience got the best of him last week while crossing the street in Astrakhan, Russia.

Without looking both directions to view oncoming traffic, the man begins jogging through the crosswalk while a car makes a left turn. With a white car blocking the oncoming vehicle's line of sight, both the motorist and the man spot each other at the last minute and attempt to prevent a fatal collision.

The owner of the dash cam footage says the motorist fled the scene before the pedestrian, who sustained broken ribs from the fall, was transported to the hospital.