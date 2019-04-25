Dog Joins Social Sea Lion for a Swim

A day at the beach brought about an unexpected encounter for 35-year-old Ryan Waldock and his four-year-old dog Asta.

Originally jumping waves with the pooch off the coast of Fremantle, Australia, Waldock rushed back to shore to grab his camera after his curious canine quickly warmed up to a sea lion.

Waldock, a skipper with years of experience, says that while the pair of pups may be two different species, their shared curiosity did not bring about any aggression.