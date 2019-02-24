One Man's Trash is Another's Toy: Garbage Collector Caught Jumping on Trampoline

Work isn't normally considered a place for entertainment but one man saw an opportunity to have a little bit of fun during the workday and took advantage of it.

A woman from Plainfield, Indiana says she and her husband placed an old, pink trampoline that belonged to their daughter on the roadside to be picked up by the trash collector.

The Plainfield family noticed strange holes in the yard after bringing the trash cans back and decided to watch the surveillance camera. The camera captured a garbage man taking advantage of the trampoline and jumping on it.