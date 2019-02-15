Rats! Sledder Has Unexpected Encounter in Snowy British Columbia

That rat really bounced back after getting bounced back!

Wanting to enjoy the weather, a few teens got together to create a makeshift sled course in Victoria, British Columbia. According to travel site visitorinvictoria.ca, snowfall in Victoria is rare and usually doesn't stick around long.

Attempting to navigate the strange substance, a rat is seen darting out toward the ramp, only to get knocked back — much to the teens' delight and surprise.

Thankfully the critter recovered and was able to scurry off into the distance.