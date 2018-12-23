Falling For Tchaikovsky: Hilarious Mishaps During Christmas' Most Beloved Ballet

A lot of funny things happened on the stage of the Nutcracker ballet, minor and not so minor issues: problems with costumes, props, falling at the most inappropriate moment or some funny misunderstandings.

Social media users have compiled all the fallings of ballet dancers in the Nutcracker, which is the most famous show during Christmas.

Some of the videos have been sent in by ballet dancers that had trouble while performing in the two-act ballet by Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.