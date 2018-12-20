Hear Me Roar: Golden Retriever Cosplays as the Lion King

An 8-week-old golden retriever has been captured on video while running through a meadow dressed up in a lion costume.
Many dog owners have recently started buying lion costumes for their canine companions, dressing their pets to cosplay as cartoon and movie characters.
