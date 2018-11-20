Good Human! Cat Trapped in US Wildfire Thanks Rescuer

As firefighters and other emergency personnel continue efforts to contain wildfires in northern California, a number of men and women battling the blazes also find themselves accounting for abandoned pets.

Already viewed nearly 100,000 times, Viral Hog video shows one feline thanking a firefighter for coming to its rescue.

Tasked with "structure protection" in Butte County's Yankee Hill and Highway 70, the fireman discovered the distraught, lonely cat and provided "food, water, shelter, and love." According to the emergency responder, an individual contacted him shortly after the video's posting and was able to verify ownership. After explaining the circumstances and requesting the cat not be taken to the shelter, the fireman says "the cat was left in the care of their neighbor."