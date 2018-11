Drive-thru safaris provoke a range of emotions, but video recently posted to the "r/WTF" subreddit shows the adventure can also lead to a good release!

The 15-second clip begins with what appears to be a pair of lions about to engage in a little afternoon coitus. Much to nearly every redditer's surprise, the video then pans over to the passenger's newborn just in time for the little one to rid himself of some formula.

Don't let the cats smell it!