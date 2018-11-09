Savannah Cat Celebrates Birthday With Raw Chicken ‘Cake’

Does chicken taste better in the dark?

While other are focused on sugary confections for their celebrations, Stryker the Savannah cat has a different kind of appetite on his birthday.

Stryker, who is a cross between the North African serval and a domestic cat, is seen taking a glance at his owner before sinking his teeth into the festive chicken and dragging it back into the depths of his dark closet.

"Ironically, it was the chicken's 4th birthday as well," YouTuber 95thousandroses joked in the Viral Hog comment section.