Fishtailing? Washington Chum Salmon Cross Road After Flooding

These fish need to stick to the creeks and streams they’re used to.

Motorists in Shelton, Washington, had to keep their eyes peeled to avoid some fishy roadkill after flooding allowed hundreds of chum salmon to swim across Skokomish Valley Road.

Driving with caution, the two trucks on the road are seen slowly traversing the unexpected intersection as the chum salmon scurry across.

According to the owner of the footage, the salmon "generally go anywhere that the water flows," which usually encourages the fish to swim to different neighboring creeks.

While the salmon is renowned for its hefty amount of vitamin B-12, roadside fishing just seems a little unfair.