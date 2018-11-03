‘Look at That Smeller Work!’ Blind, Deaf Dog Immediately Senses Owner’s Arrival

A greeting like this would cure even the worst work day!

Heartwarming video from The Dodo features Opal, an eight-month-old, merle-coated pooch adopted from a rescue center by an Idaho couple. Both blind and deaf due to improper breeding, Opal doesn't let her hurdles hinder life!

The footage, viewed over 250,000 times already, shows Opal first smelling her owner's car approaching and her subsequent celebration when the gate opens and she's proven correct.

"She waits in the front yard and waits to either feel or smell his car," one of the owners wrote online. "[I don't know] how she can tell the difference, because neighbor cars pull up, and she doesn't care. She then smells him and goes crazy. It's very sweet!"