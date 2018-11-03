Motorist Immediately Regrets Attempt to Scare Cat

A recent video uploaded by Viral Hog has received hundreds of thousands of views for showing that karma is not always patient.

The short October 29 clip shows a man relaxing in his car while a stray cat from the streets of Guayaquil, Ecuador, meanders around the hood. After taunting and drawing in the cat with wiggle of his toes, the unfriendly human gives the feline quite a fright with a kick to the windshield.

Moving from unfriendly to cruel, the man lures the cat to the windshield once again — except this time his kick came with an extra dose of karma!