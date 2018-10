A Texas toddler's need for speed reached new heights when he was allowed to sit on a motorbike in a recent video posted by Jukin Media.

The brief footage of the child's introduction to the bike shows the little boy fiddling with the vehicle's accessories on the control panel. Already grinning ear to ear from simply switching on the motorbike's headlights, the youngster drops his jaw and is left speechless when the engine gets fired up.