Pit Bull’s Kitty Door Access Denied by Tiny Feline

We all need a little privacy from time to time, and video recently uploaded by Viral Hog from Jordan Murdoch shows one kitten who has had enough unwanted visitors!

Recorded September 27, Smudgie the kitten is seen first standing on Staffordshire Bull Terrier Jaxson's head in protest of the pit bull's entry. After being knocked from atop the flap, Smudgie then proceeds to paw at Jaxson's head and even smushes the staffie's face with the door!

Smudgie's play may be rough, but Jaxson appears to enjoy the cat's scratches as a nice massage.