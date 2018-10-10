Brazilian Schoolboy Finds Stray Puppy, Takes it to Rescue Location

This orphaned pup was adopted not even 72 hours after being taken to the rescue center!

Uploaded Sunday, Viral Hog footage from Caldas Novas, Brazil, shows one responsible young man's life-saving drop-off after finding an orphaned pup.

On his way home from school, the youngster ran into the helpless, orphaned pup and decided to drop the good boy off at a local pharmacy that is partnered with rescue group Socorro Animal Caldas Novas.

Though the drop-off took a matter of seconds, the boy is seen longingly looking at the pup and returning to check up on it a few times before continuing his walk home.

According to the pharmacy's owner, the puppy has "already found a family" and was adopted within a couple days.