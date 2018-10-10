Brazilian Schoolboy Finds Stray Puppy, Takes it to Rescue Location

Uploaded Sunday, Viral Hog footage from Caldas Novas, Brazil, shows one responsible young man's life-saving drop-off after finding an orphaned pup.
On his way home from school, the youngster ran into the helpless, orphaned pup and decided to drop the good boy off at a local pharmacy that is partnered with rescue group Socorro Animal Caldas Novas.
Though the drop-off took a matter of seconds, the boy is seen longingly looking at the pup and returning to check up on it a few times before continuing his walk home.
According to the pharmacy's owner, the puppy has "already found a family" and was adopted within a couple days.
