Ukrainian Man Kicks Speeding Car, Knocks Son and Self to Ground

When you try to take karma into your own hands.

Footage recently uploaded to YouTube by Viral Hog reinforces the belief that not every action deserves a reaction, and sometimes it's better to let the universe handle your business.

Recorded via dashcam on September 28 in Nikolaev, Ukraine, the clip shows a taxi blowing through a red light. While the car is barreling through the crosswalk, one man, holding his son's hand, decides to teach the motorist a lesson and runs to deliver an admonishing kick to the driver's passenger door.

Unfortunately for him, the laws of physics don't stop for revenge, and he and his son immediately fall to the ground. While the youngster appears to bounce back pretty quickly from being thrown onto the pavement, his father is seen limping his way through the rest of the crosswalk.