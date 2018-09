A 45-year-old woman from the United States smashed a world speed cycling record that had been set in 1995 by Fred Rompelberg, a male cyclist from the Netherlands.

Denise Mueller-Korenek is now considered the fastest person ever on a bicycle as she managed to reach a speed of 183.9 mph shattering the long-standing male record of 167 mph that had been set two decades ago.

To set the record, Mueller-Korenek rode a custom-made bike that was attached to a drag racing car. However, once she was going 100 mph, the cyclist started to move independently.