Great White Shark Snatches Striped Bass From Fisherman’s Line

One Massachusetts man's catch of the day became a cheeky shark's snack of the hour in a clip recently uploaded to Viral Hog on September 18.

Just five miles from Nantucket, one fisherman is seen reeling in a striped bass with no sense of urgency. Unfortunately for him, a great white shark lurking below decided to nab the debilitated bass.

According to the owner of the footage, the large fish was a mere 10 feet from their boat when it claimed the man's catch for its own delight.