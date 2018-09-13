WWYD? Macedonia Motorists Caught in Traffic Jam

Despite the rain, this is a good time to have a motorcycle!

The 1970s board game Rush Hour appeared to come to life in a clip recently posted by Rumble Viral.

Filmed at "one the busiest intersections" in Skopje, Macedonia, traffic appears to have reached a gridlock of epic proportions. Even with presence of traffic lights on a few poles, it would seem some motorists need to consider revisiting the rules of the road or request a roundabout for the city.

Judging by the amount of aggressive honkers and fed-up drivers getting out of their vehicles, it may have taken quite a while to remedy this rush hour deadlock!