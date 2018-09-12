‘Entrapment’: Hidden Camera Catches Peanut Butter Fudge Thief

Footage uploaded to Storyful by Brian Poyner catches a four-legged dessert thief "peanut butter-tongued."
The canary camera footage, recorded May 9, shows a curious German shepherd enticed by the smell of warm peanut butter as he enters the kitchen. Clearly not a stranger to snagging some sweets, the pooch is then seen removing the tin foil cover before digging into the (thankfully) dog-friendly confection.
Poyner may want to consider a different cooling station!
All comments
Show new comments (0)