This cockatoo is clearly still developing its palate.

Recent video uploaded to Viral Hog captured a Queensland, Australia, cockatoo polishing off what's left of a few cold ones.

The clip, recorded on on September 2, shows the thirsty bird throwing back a few XXXX Summer Bright Lagers. Though the Australia-made lager earns a mere 2.55 out of 5 (poor) rating on Beeradvocate, the droplets seem to still get the job done for this cockatoo.

Just make sure he doesn't fly himself home after!