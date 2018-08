A video shows a baby orangutan clumsily moving along a rope line while his mother looks after him at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington DC, US.

The little orangutan appears to be very frightened and after moving a few inches changes its mind about crossing the line on its own, deciding it is better to hitch a lift on his mother's back.

The rope line allows the zoo's orangutans to cross from the Great Ape House to another part of the zoo called the Think Tank.