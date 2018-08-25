Deceitful Patron Gets Sticky Fingers Caught in Mousetrap

Sick of his money box never adding up right, a Brazilian store owner decided to take his wife's advice and place a mousetrap on top of the cash.

Fulfilling the "criminal always returns to the scene of the crime" prophecy, it took no time before a supposed shopper was caught on camera pulling a mousetrap out of the cash box instead of a Brazilian real.

While many viewers expressed their pleasure with the successful trap, YouTuber Matthew Jones suggested the man "use a beaver trap" next time to immediately give a less subtle lesson to would-be thieves.

No further information relating to the fate of the phony patron, or her fingers, was provided.