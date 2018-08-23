Orphaned Joey Rescued from Deceased Mother’s Pouch

Who knows what would have become of the youngster otherwise!

Nobody likes to see an innocent animal laid out on the highway, but recent Storyful footage recorded by Sarah Wragge proves even that sad sight can have a silver lining.

Traveling to the South Australia capital of Adelaide, Lauren Wagner and her friend Sarah made what was expected to be a short stop on the side of the road to move the body of a deceased ‘roo. To their surprise, closer inspection revealed movement coming from the otherwise lifeless body. Acting fast, Lauren is then seen moving the mother's body to the highway shoulder before rescuing the terrified joey.

Not accounting for Storyful's video views, Wagner's original video has rightfully received close to half a million views since its Sunday posting.