The impressive gigantic invention weighs about 4.5 metric tons and is equipped with two manipulator arms. The innovative humanoid combat robot is manufactured by JSC Kalashnikov Concern.

Kalashnikov also displayed its new AK-308 assault rifle with a diopter sight and folding stock.

Other new inventions by Kalashnikov include an electric car and an electric motorcycle.

The electric car can reach speeds of up to 80 kph, while the electric bike is easy to use and has a maximum speed of about 100 kph.