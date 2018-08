An incredible dust devil was filmed by an eyewitness in Adelanto, California. In the video, a huge column of dirt can be seen rising into the sky.

"My wife and I saw this dirt devil in Adelanto, California," the eyewitness commented on his video.

Dust devils — an atmospheric phenomenon — a vortex of air, which usually appear on the surface of the earth during the day in hot weather where there is a strong warming of the earth's surface by the sun's rays.