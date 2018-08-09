Florida Woman Catches Four-Legged Package Thief on Camera

Recent security camera footage from Palm Coast, Florida, shows a neighbor's puppy getting away with a package on July 25.

According to Viral Hog, the homeowner's visit to the neighbor resulted in the discovery of not just one box, but a stash of past purchases still in their Amazon packaging. Not only did the haul contain "expensive prescription sunglasses," but also a range of household items, including their "garden hose nozzle and brush."

While the homeowner probably had to make a couple returns or talk to someone's customer service agent regarding the packages, they now find the footage funny and are not holding any hard feelings towards the pup with sticky paws.